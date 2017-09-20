Gold prices rebound on festive demand

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs150 each to Rs30,750 and Rs30,600 per 10 grams, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday made a turnaround after four days of losses, jumping Rs150 to Rs30,750 per 10 grams, taking strength from positive global leads and increased buying by local jewellers. Silver too firmed up by Rs400 to Rs40,900 per kg, backed by higher demand from industrial units and coin makers.

A firm trend developed overseas as the dollar weakened and investors looked forward to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later on Wednesday, traders said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.27% to $1,314.30 an ounce and silver by 0.23% to $17.31 an ounce in Singapore. Besides, domestic jewellers stepped up buying to meet festive season demand at the spot market, which fuelled the uptrend, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs150 each to Rs30,750 and Rs30,600 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs400 in the previous four days. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs24,700 per piece of eight grams.

In line with the overall trend, silver ready bounced back by Rs400 to Rs40,900 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs530 to Rs 40,320 per kg. Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.