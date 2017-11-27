Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Axis Bank, ONGC, NTPC top gainers
BSE Sensex trades lower by 70 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,350. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell by 107 points in early trade on Monday, cutting short its seven-day winning streak as investors reduced their bets after rating agency Standard & Poor’s kept India’s sovereign rating unchanged, PTI reported. Negative Asian cues too weighed on sentiment. The gauge had rallied 918.80 points in the previous seven sessions. IT, banking, oil and gas and FMCG stocks fell in early trade dragging the indices into the negative zone. Sentiment took a hit after Standard & Poor’s on Friday kept its sovereign rating for India unchanged at “BBB-minus” with “stable” outlook saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balance strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth, brokers said. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.30 am ISTMarket updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 75.54 points, or 0.22%, at 33,603.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 30.90 points, or 0.30%, to 10,358.80.
- 9.13 am ISTBond yield rises Bond yield rose for the fifth consecutive session after traders were worried on inflation and fiscal slippages due to continued rise in crude oil prices that boosted speculations the Reserve Bank of India may not cut rates any time soon. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.035%, compared to its previous close of 7.003%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade lowerAsian currencies were trading lower before US economic data and speeches by US Federal Reserve officials this week. South Korean won was down 0.31%, China offshore 0.15%, Taiwan dollar 0.11%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05% and Singapore dollar 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.12%, Hong Kong dollar 0.06% and Philippines peso rose 0.05%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.821, up 0.05%, from its previous close of 92.782.
