Last Modified: Mon, Nov 27 2017. 11 36 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Axis Bank, ONGC, NTPC top gainers

BSE Sensex trades lower by 70 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,350. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Monday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell by 107 points in early trade on Monday, cutting short its seven-day winning streak as investors reduced their bets after rating agency Standard & Poor’s kept India’s sovereign rating unchanged, PTI reported. Negative Asian cues too weighed on sentiment. The gauge had rallied 918.80 points in the previous seven sessions. IT, banking, oil and gas and FMCG stocks fell in early trade dragging the indices into the negative zone. Sentiment took a hit after Standard & Poor’s on Friday kept its sovereign rating for India unchanged at “BBB-minus” with “stable” outlook saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balance strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth, brokers said. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 11.30 am ISTMarket updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 75.54 points, or 0.22%, at 33,603.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 30.90 points, or 0.30%, to 10,358.80.
  • 11.25 am ISTL&T gets order worth Rs3,527 croreLarsen & Toubro Ltd said its construction unit has won orders worth Rs3,572 crore across various business segments. Shares traded 0.75% higher at Rs1,225.45.
  • 11.23 am ISTKridhan Infra shares rise on new ordersKridhan Infra Ltd announced that its unit KH Foges Pte. Ltd. was awarded three new piling contracts worth Rs105.6 crore. The company’s shares rose 4.43% to Rs99.05.
  • 11.20 am ISTCupid shares rise 7%Cupid Ltd rose 7% to Rs274 after the company said it won Rs13.60 million UNFPA order for supply of female condoms.
  • 10.45 am ISTSun Pharma shares fall after drug recallSun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd fell 1% to Rs543.55 after the company said it will recall Riomet drug due to microbial contamination.
  • 10.35 am ISTBrokerage firm upgrades Mindtree, raises target priceMindtree Ltd rose 3% to Rs525.05 after brokerage firm Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from Neutral and increased its target price to Rs600 from Rs460 a share.
  • 10.33 am ISTVideocon seeks to raise Rs2,000 croreVideocon Industries Ltd rose 5% to Rs 13.45 after the company said it seeks shareholders nod for raising Rs2,000 crore via shares.
  • 10.30 am ISTSatin Creditcare Network to raise fundSatin Creditcare Network Ltd rose 3% to Rs400 after the company said it will raise fund from promoter, Nordic Microfinance, Kora Investment and IndusInd Bank Ltd. by way of issue of convertible warrants, equity and convertible preference shares
  • 9.37 am ISTSensex, Nifty open lowerBSE Sensex opened lower by 99.05 points, or 0.29%, at 33,580.19, while the Nifty 50 fell 33.85 points, or 0.33%, to 10,355.85.
  • 9.25 am ISTBank stocks trade lowerBanking stocks fell. Lakshmi Vilas Bank fell 2.8%, Syndicate Bank 1.7%, Corporation Bank 1.1%, Andhra Bank 1.1%, DCB Bank 1%, IndusInd Bank 1%, Union Bank of India 0.9%, Punjab National Bank 0.8%, Canara Bank 0.8% and State Bank of India 0.8%.
  • 9.23 am ISTONGC shares rise on surging oil prices, positive outlookOil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd rose 2% to Rs183.30 after international crude oil prices jumped. Brokerage firm Credit Suisse has maintained its outperform rating on the stock and increased its target price to Rs220 from Rs190 a share
  • 9.20 am ISTAdani Group stocks trade lowerAdani Group stocks fell after Labor party closed in on majority in Queensland. Adani Enterprises Ltd fell 3%, Adani Ports 1% and Adani Power Ltd was down 1.1%.
  • 9.16 am ISTRupee opens lower against US dollarIndian rupee was trading marginally lower against the US dollar tracking losses in its Asian peers. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.75 a dollar, down 0.07% from its Friday’s close of 64.70. The rupee opened at 64.74 a dollar.
  • 9.13 am ISTBond yield rises Bond yield rose for the fifth consecutive session after traders were worried on inflation and fiscal slippages due to continued rise in crude oil prices that boosted speculations the Reserve Bank of India may not cut rates any time soon. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.035%, compared to its previous close of 7.003%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade lowerAsian currencies were trading lower before US economic data and speeches by US Federal Reserve officials this week. South Korean won was down 0.31%, China offshore 0.15%, Taiwan dollar 0.11%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05% and Singapore dollar 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.12%, Hong Kong dollar 0.06% and Philippines peso rose 0.05%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.821, up 0.05%, from its previous close of 92.782.
First Published: Mon, Nov 27 2017. 09 51 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading Market today

