LIC buys 40,000 shares of Nestle India, stake rises to 5.01%
LIC previously had 4,79,54,35 shares in Nestle India, accounting for 4.97% stake
New Delhi: Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has acquired 40,000 shares of FMCG major Nestle India Ltd through an open market purchase, a move that has pushed its stake in the Indian arm of the Swiss food company to 5.01%. LIC previously had 4,79,54,35 shares in Nestle India, accounting for 4.97%, according to a BSE filing.
The additional 0.41% stake was acquired on 21 August, it added. The Nestle India stock closed 0.02% up at Rs6,618.70 on the BSE. PTI
First Published: Tue, Aug 22 2017. 07 35 PM IST
Topics: LIC Nestle India stake share purchase Nestle shares
Latest News »
- Retiring L&T executive chairman A.M. Naik to get Rs32.21crore leave encashment
- Pakistan stocks enter bear market after political turmoil
- In his last L&T AGM, A.M. Naik says firm’s focus to remain on defence, infra sectors
- Medicover picks up 22% stake in MaxCure Hospitals
- HP Inc surprises after split, outshining Meg Whitman’s services giant
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share