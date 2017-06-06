Adults in wealthy nations not optimistic about their kids’ economic future

A median of 51% of people in 17 advanced economies said their current economic conditions are positive, said the survey. Photo: Bloomberg

Washington: Wealthy countries are generally happier about today’s economy than their peers in the developing world, though they are far less upbeat about prospects for the next generation, a new study shows.

According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, a median of 51% of people in 17 advanced economies say their current economic conditions are positive, compared to just 45% in developing nations.

The Netherlands, Germany and Sweden are the most optimistic in the world, while Greece is the lowest with just 2% of respondents expressing an upbeat attitude. The US ranked eighth among wealthy countries, with 58% of people saying the economy is in good shape.

In the developing world, India has the rosiest view of the economy, while scandal-plagued Brazil is in last place—lower than even Venezuela, which is suffering one of the world’s deepest recessions.

But it’s not all bad news for emerging economies, where a median of 56% say their children will be better off financially than they are. That compares to just 34% in advanced economies, including 37% in the US, 36% in Germany and 24% in the UK

Pew conducted 34,788 surveys in 32 countries from 16 February to 28 April. The margin of error varies by country. Bloomberg