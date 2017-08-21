Before Vishal Sikka exit, mutual funds had hiked Infosys share holdings

Infosys chief executive Vishal Sikka announced his resignation on Friday, triggering a stock plunge that eroded Rs34,000 crore off the company’s market capitalization over Friday and Monday, driving the stock to its lowest level in three years. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Domestic as well as overseas mutual funds had raised their stakes in Infosys Ltd from a year before at the end of July, indicating that the company, which was once termed at the IT bellwether, was still the preferred bet in the otherwise out-of-favour software services sector, at least until the previous month.

For domestic mutual funds, Infosys was by far the largest holding among technology companies with allocations of Rs21,094 crore by them collectively at the end of July.

Domestic mutual funds held Rs21,094 crore or 212.3 million Infosys shares at the end of July, compared with Rs16,376 crore or 154.2 million of the company’s shares a year before, data from mutual fund research firm Morningstar showed.

Around 420 domestic mutual fund schemes had Infosys in their portfolio at the end of July. HDFC Prudence Fund and HDFC Equity Fund had the highest exposure in absolute terms, as they held Rs1,756.75 crore and Rs1,305.02 crore worth of Infosys shares in their respective portfolios.

Overseas mutual funds held a larger pie with Rs51,631 crore worth of Infosys shares in total at the end of July, compared with Rs33,443 crore in the year before.

On Monday, Infosys stock closed 5.37%% lower at Rs873.50 on the BSE, its lowest close since 11 August 2014.

Infosys board on Saturday announced a buyback of shares worth Rs13,000 crore after the stock went through a sharp correction on Friday, and dealers say this announcement could absorb some of the downside risk for the stock, but not provide any significant relief.

Sikka’s resignation prompted a slew of downgrades from various brokerages, asking investors to be cautious on the stock.

“We believe the discord between the Board and founders may impact senior management performance,” HDFC Securities Ltd. said in a note on Sunday, while downgrading the stock to “neutral” from “buy’

“This increases the risk of top-level attrition, especially recruits from SAP and other companies working out of Infosys’s US offices,” HDFC Securities’ analysts added.

Currently, 20 brokerages have a buy or outperform rating on Infosys, 18 are rating it a neutral or hold, while 12 have a sell or underperform rating on the stock.

This is starkly different from the scene on Thursday, before Sikka’s resignation. On Thursday, 35 brokerages had a buy or outperform rating on the stock, 11 rated the stock a neutral or hold, while 5 recommended a sell or underperform on the stock.

JP Morgan has downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight and slashed target price to Rs905 from Rs1,075 per share. IDFC Securities has downgraded Infosys to neutral from outperform and lowered target price to Rs990 per share from Rs1,150.

ICICI Securities has reduced rating on Infosys to add from buy with a reduced target of Rs970 from Rs1,124 per share. CIMB has cut its rating to hold with a lower target of Rs 975 from Rs1,165.

Investors did trim positions in the stock, which is evident due to the pressure on price, and the subsequent sharp correction in the stock.

However, dealers said it was not immediately clear as to which category of investors sold a lot and who held on to it or lapped it up.

The company’s problems also extended to legal issues overseas. US-based Rosen Law said on Friday it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Infosys resulting from allegations that the company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

However some feel the mutual funds may not have sold a lot immediately, despite the developments and uncertainties surrounding them.

“Sikka’s resignation did trigger a knee-jerk reaction for managers. However, nothing much has changed as far as the company’s fundamentals are concerned,” said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director of fund research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India Pvt. Ltd,

I don’t think mutual funds would take an immediate decision to dump the stock heavily in light of these developments. They would wait and watch and then assess the impact,” Belapurkar added.

On the other hand, a Business Standard report cited an unnamed top senior official at state-run insurer Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), as saying that they have stocked up a “few thousand” shares of Infosys when the stock tumbled on Friday.

When contacted by e-mail to confirm the same, a LIC spokesperson said the company did not have any comments to offer.