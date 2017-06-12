Amtek Auto shares skid over 3% post Q4 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of auto component maker Amtek Auto on Monday fell over 3% after the company reported a Rs307.57 crore net loss for the march quarter.

The stock dropped 3.14% to close at Rs33.90 on BSE.

During the day, it came down by 3.42% to Rs33.80. On NSE, shares of the company dipped 3.28% to Rs 33.90. On the volume front, 2.35 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 16 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

The company had posted a loss of Rs563 crore in the same quarter of 2015-16, Amtek Auto said in a regulatory filing last week. Income from operations stood at Rs448.45 crore as compared to Rs 650.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.