Ahead of IPO, SIS raises Rs351 crore from anchor investors

New Delhi: Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd has raised Rs350.81 crore from 18 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer (IPO) that opens on Monday.

Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) has alloted 43,04,432 shares to 18 anchor investors at Rs815 per share aggregating to Rs350.81 crore, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The anchor investors include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority-Behave, Reliance Capital Trustee Co. Ltd A/C Reliance Tax Saver (Elss) Fund, Birla Sun Life Trustee Co. Pvt Ltd A/C Birla Sun Life Small & Midcap Fund, Amundi Funds Equity India and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

The issue will open on Monday and comprise of fresh equity shares aggregating up to Rs362.25 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,120,619 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

Price band for the offer, which will close on Wednesday, has been fixed from Rs805-815 per equity share. The company provides security solutions and business support services to a wide range of customers across India and Australia.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. are the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the offer. The book running lead managers are SBI Capital Markets, Yes Securities (India) Ltd and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd.