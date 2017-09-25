RBI has been intervening to stem rupee’s appreciation, says Arvind Subramanian

Arvind Subramanian said there was a ‘big’ appreciation of the rupee between January and April which had adversely impacted Indian exports. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been intervening to stem the rupee’s appreciation, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Monday.

Subramanian said there was a “big” appreciation of the rupee between January and April which had adversely impacted Indian exports and the country’s import-competing sectors. Reuters