RBI has been intervening to stem rupee’s appreciation, says Arvind Subramanian

The RBI has been intervening to stem the rupee’s appreciation, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian has said
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Arvind Subramanian said there was a ‘big’ appreciation of the rupee between January and April which had adversely impacted Indian exports. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been intervening to stem the rupee’s appreciation, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Monday.

Subramanian said there was a “big” appreciation of the rupee between January and April which had adversely impacted Indian exports and the country’s import-competing sectors. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 01 42 PM IST
