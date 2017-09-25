RBI has been intervening to stem rupee’s appreciation, says Arvind Subramanian
The RBI has been intervening to stem the rupee’s appreciation, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian has said
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been intervening to stem the rupee’s appreciation, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Monday.
Subramanian said there was a “big” appreciation of the rupee between January and April which had adversely impacted Indian exports and the country’s import-competing sectors. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 01 42 PM IST
