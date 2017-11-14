Bank of Baroda Q2 profit falls, misses estimates

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans came in at 11.16% at end-September. Photo: Mint

State-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 36% fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

Net profit dropped to Rs355 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs552 crore a year earlier, India’s fifth-largest bank by assets said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs474 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans came in at 11.16% at end-September, compared with 11.40% in the previous quarter, and 11.35% a year earlier.

Provisions for non-performing assets rose about 13% to Rs1,847 crore.