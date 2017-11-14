 Bank of Baroda Q2 profit falls, misses estimates - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 04 43 PM IST

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit falls, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda’s net profit falls to Rs355 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs552 crore a year earlier
Reuters
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans came in at 11.16% at end-September. Photo: Mint
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans came in at 11.16% at end-September. Photo: Mint

State-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 36% fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

Net profit dropped to Rs355 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs552 crore a year earlier, India’s fifth-largest bank by assets said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs474 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans came in at 11.16% at end-September, compared with 11.40% in the previous quarter, and 11.35% a year earlier.

Provisions for non-performing assets rose about 13% to Rs1,847 crore.

First Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 04 43 PM IST
Topics: Bank of Baroda net profit Q2 result Bank of Baroda Q2 result Bank of Baroda profit

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share