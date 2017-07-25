BSE to auction investment limits for Rs7,400 crore corporate bonds

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits on Wednesday for foreign investors to purchase corporate bond securities worth over Rs7,400 crore.

The auction will be conducted on BSE’s ebidXchange platform from 1.30pm to 5.30pm, after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular on Tuesday.

More From Livemint »

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased. A mock bidding session will be conducted between 11.30am and 1pm to check the system’s performance, BSE said.

“Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (of Rs7,418 crore) for FII/FPI/sub-accounts shall be conducted on 26 July 2017 on exchange’s ‘ebidxchange’ platform,” it said. The exchange is on Tuesday auctioning investment limits for foreign investors to purchase government debt securities to the tune of Rs10,922 crore.