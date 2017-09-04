Sensex, Nifty decline 1% amid slump in global markets on geopolitical tensions

Global markets slumped after North Korea’s test of a nuclear bomb on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Indian markets declined nearly 1% on Monday as global markets fell amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and North Korea.

Global markets slumped after North Korea’s test of a nuclear bomb on Sunday. Following the test, US President Donald Trump threatened to increase economic sanctions and halt trade with any nation doing business with North Korea. Nikkei and Hang Seng indices fell nearly 0.9% each.

At 12.56am, BSE’s 30-share Sensex was down 0.83% or 265.22 points at 31,627.01 points, while National Stock Exchange’s 50-share Nifty traded 0.94% or 93.60 points lower at 9,880.80 points.

India VIX surged 19%, its biggest jump since 29 September 2016, to 13.96.

“This fall is due to the North Korea nuclear test. Investors will wait and watch for more cues,” an analyst said, on the condition of anonymity.

According to a Bloomberg report, South Korea detected that North Korea is continuing to prepare for a possible intercontinental ballistic missile launch, a move that would further raise tensions.

“North Korea’s nuclear test on Sunday had an estimated strength of 50 kilotons. That would make it five times the size of the North’s previous test in September last year, and more than three times bigger than the US device that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945,” the report added.

All the BSE sectoral indices fell. BSE Realty was the top loser with 2.6% decline, followed by BSE Telecom and BSE Basic Materials, which were down 1.4% each. Other indices were down between 0.8% to 1.3%.

Coal India Ltd rose 2.1% after stronger production and offtake data for August month. Coal production stood at 37.63 million tonnes (mt) against its target of 36.96 mt, while offtake came at 43.75 mt from 43.09 mt its estimated target.

So far this year, the Sensex has gained 18.9% and Nifty 20.88%. Since the beginning of 2017, foreign institutional investors have bought a net $7.16 billion of Indian stocks and local mutual funds and insurance companies have invested Rs42,554.28 crore.