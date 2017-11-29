Rupee opens lower against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.031%, compared to its previous close of 7.030%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened marginally against US dollar in opening trade ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data due on 30 November.

The rupee opened at 64.46 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.50 a dollar, down 0.13% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.41.

According to Bloomberg analysts’ estimates, gross value added (GVA) will be at 6.3% from 5.6% a quarter ago, while GDP will be at 6.5% from 5.7% last quarter.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.09%, or 29.89 points, to 33,648.48. So far this year, it has gained 26.26%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.031%, compared to its previous close of 7.030%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.4%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.82 billion and $22.61 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. China renminbi was up 0.12%, Japanese yen 0.08%, South Korean won 0.06%, Taiwan dollar 0.05% and China offshore rose 0.04%. However, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.12% and Philippines peso fell 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.19, down 0.09%, from its previous close of 93.27.