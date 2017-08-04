Opening bell: Asian markets flat; Jet Airways, Infosys, Ceat in news

Photo: Mint

Asian markets little changed

US markets closed mixed. S&P 500 lost 0.22% to 2,472 points, weighed down by Amazon.com, Apple and other technology stocks, reports Reuters. Tracking the cues, Asian markets opened little changed.

Cognizant raises lower end of its revenue forecast for 2017

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. raised the lower end of its 2017 revenue forecast, easing concerns of tighter spending from its healthcare clients amid uncertainty surrounding the US healthcare policy, reports Reuters.

Jet Airways to phase out all expat pilots to save costs

Jet Airways (India) Ltd is looking to phase out all its expatriate pilots to control costs, company executives told employees at a meeting on Thursday, reports Mint.

Cochin Shipyard IPO subscribed 76.1 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of state-run shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard Ltd was subscribed 76.1 times on Thursday, the final day of the public offering, data from stock exchanges shows.

Infosys to acquire Brilliant Basics for undisclosed sum

Infosys Ltd said it will acquire Brilliant Basics, a London-based product design and customer experience company, for an undisclosed amount, reports PTI.

Ceat Ltd Q1 net profit dives 98.6% to Rs1.38 crore

Tyre maker Ceat Ltd reported a 98.6% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs1.38 crore for the June quarter due to destocking by trade partners ahead of the goods and services tax (GST) rollout and higher expenses, reports PTI.

Ujjivan Financial Services reports Rs75 crore loss in Q1

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd has reported a net loss of Rs75 crore during the first quarter of financial year 2017-2018 against a profit of Rs17.37 crore for the same period last year.

Mercator in talks to acquire Dredging

Mercator Ltd (earlier known as Mercator Lines Ltd), which operates shipping, dredging, coal and oil and gas businesses, has shown preliminary interest in acquiring state-owned Dredging Corp. of India, reports Mint.

JSW Steel, Piramal eye joint bid for stressed assets

JSW Steel Ltd is in talks with Piramal Enterprises Ltd for a partnership that could result in a joint bidding of assets currently going through the insolvency process, reports Business Standard.

India leads world in domestic air traffic growth

India led global markets with a domestic air traffic growth of about 20.3% in June, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday, reports Mint.

BJP overtakes Congress as largest party in Rajya Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) overtook Congress to become the largest political party in the Rajya Sabha, where it now has 58 members against 57 of the main opposition party, reports PTI.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Dabur India earnings today

Fortis Healthcare Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, MRF Ltd, Monsanto India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Berger Paints (I) Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter on Friday.