Markets live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, Videocon hits lower circuit for second day

Mumbai: BSE Sensex opens lower on Tuesday. The NSE’s Nifty50, too, falls in the opening trade. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, falls against the US dollar. The shares of Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and TCS rise, whereas the shares of Videocon Industries, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Gail fall in opening trade on the BSE.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 72 points, or 0.24%, to 30,499, while the Nifty 50 falls 31 points, or 0.33%, to 9,408.

9.28am: Videocon Industries Ltd hits 20% lower circuit for the second sessions. Dena Bank has declared Videocon Industries account as non-performing asset (NPA) in the fourth quarter ended March 2017. The total exposure of lenders to the electronic goods maker is pegged at Rs 45,000 crore.

9.25am: Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd fell 4% to Rs614.50 after its arm Taro’s fourth quarter EPS from continuing operations stood at $2.05 against $2.68 year on year.

9.23am: Gail India Ltd fell 4.4% to Rs373.80 after the company reported a 69% decline in its net profit in March quarter on account of an impairment charge on an investment. Net profit fell to Rs260 crore in the quarter to March from Rs832 crore a year ago, the firm said in a statement to BSE on Monday.

9.20am: Den Networks Ltd fell 7.6% to Rs90 after the company posted a loss of Rs60.55 crore in March quarter against Rs210.30 crore a year ago.

9.18am: Adani Enterprises Ltd fell 7.3% to Rs112.25 after the company has deferred a final investment decision (FID) on its long-delayed Australian Carmichael coal project, as the Queensland state government has yet to sign off on a royalty agreement for the mine, an Adani spokesman said on Monday.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.65 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.70, down 0.2% from its previous close of 64.55.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.679% compared to its previous close of 6.667%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.25%, Taiwan dollar down 0.23%, Thai baht down 0.22%, Singapore dollar down 0.05%, China renminbi down 0.05% and Philippines peso down 0.05%. However, Malaysian ringgit was up 0.18% and Japanese yen 0.1%.

8.55am: Asian markets traded sideways on Tuesday, after major indices on the Wall Street closed in the green and on headlines out of the UK of a deadly explosion at a concert venue in Manchester.