Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Fri, Jun 16 2017. 06 21 PM IST

Tata Motors shares rise nearly 2% on fund raising plans

Tata Motors said a committee of the board will meet next week to consider raising Rs500 crore through non-convertible debentures

PTI
During the day, Tata Motors shares went up by 2.19% to Rs458.30. At NSE, shares of the company rose 1.66% to close at Rs455.75. Photo: Reuters
During the day, Tata Motors shares went up by 2.19% to Rs458.30. At NSE, shares of the company rose 1.66% to close at Rs455.75. Photo: Reuters

Latest News »

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors on Friday rose nearly 2% after the company said a committee of the board will meet next week to consider raising Rs500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The stock gained 1.57% to settle at Rs 455.50 on BSE.

During the day, it went up by 2.19% to Rs 458.30. At NSE, shares of the company rose 1.66% to close at Rs 455.75.

On the volume front, 5.59 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE, and over 70 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

“The company is desirous of offering the eighth series of its rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable NCDs aggregating to Rs 500 crore,” the Mumbai-based auto major said in a regulatory filing.

In this regard, a duly constituted committee of the board would meet on 21 June, it added.

The NCD issuance is pursuant to the approval of the shareholders at the company’s 71st AGM last year. The company, however, did not disclose reasons for raising the capital.

PTI
First Published: Fri, Jun 16 2017. 06 21 PM IST
Topics: Tata Motors shares Tata Motors fund raising debt NCDs

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share