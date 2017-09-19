ICICI Lombard IPO gets fully subscribed, bidding ends today

Bidding for ICICI Lombard’s IPO closes on Tuesday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of general insurance firm ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd to raise as much as Rs57 billion was fully subscribed early on the last day of the sale on Tuesday, stock exchange data showed.

As of 10.45am, the sale had received bids 1.03 times the number of shares on offer, according to data from the BSE and the NSE.

The company’s two main shareholders—ICICI Bank Ltd and Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd—are selling a combined 86.2 million shares, or a 19% stake, in what is the first Indian IPO by a non-life insurer. Bidding for the sale closes later on Tuesday.

Exchange data showed qualified institutional buyers had bid for 2.37 times the shares on offer for that category, while retail investors had bid 0.62 times, shareholders bid for 0.58 times and non-institutional investors bid 0.10 times.