Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, HUL shares rise over 1.5%

BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened weaker against the US dollar. The shares of Adani Ports, HUL, HDFC rose, whereas the shares of L&Tand Coal India fell.

■ 9.36am: Shares of Tasty Bite Eatables gained as much as 8.7% to Rs6,137 per share after Mars Food is set to acquire Preferred Brands International, a Stamford, Connecticut-based, fully integrated manufacturer and marketer of all-natural, ready-to-heat Indian and Asian food products sold primarily under the Tasty Bite brand.

■ 9.33am: Motherson Sumi gained as much as 4.21% to Rs337.65 per share after Macquarie gained ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock with a target of Rs400 per share, a upside of 25%.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 54 points, or 0.17%, to 31,503, while the Nifty 50 rises 20 points, or 0.21%, to 9,814. IT stocks rise in the opening trade on the strength of Cigniti Technologies that rises by over 9% to trade at Rs200 on BSE.

■ 9.20am: Asian Paint, Coal India and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are major losers with losses to the tune of 1.42%, 1.52%, and 1.84%, respectively.

■ 9.15am: Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and HDFC are major gainers with gains to the tune of 1.38%, 1.34%, and 1.26%.

■ 9.08am: At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 64.26 a dollar, down 0.21% from its Monday’s close of 64.12. The rupee opened at 64.28 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 64.26 and 64.30, respectively.

■ 9.05am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.50% compared to its previous close of 6.52%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won fell 0.56%, Taiwan dollar 0.14%, Philippines peso 0.14%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%,Thai baht 0.054%, Singapore dollar 0.044%,China renminbi 0.033%, China offshore 0.040% and Malaysian Ringgit was down 0.023%. However, Japanese yen gained 0.09% and Hong Kong dollar 0.009%.