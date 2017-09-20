Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Wed, Sep 20 2017. 04 55 PM IST

Matrimony.com to make stock market debut tomorrow

Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making portals, will list its shares on the bourses tomorrow after concluding its IPO last week
PTI
The Rs500 crore Matrimony.com IPO was subscribed 4.44 times during 11-13 September. Photo: Jessica Key
The Rs500 crore Matrimony.com IPO was subscribed 4.44 times during 11-13 September. Photo: Jessica Key

New Delhi: Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making portals, will list its shares on the bourses on Thursday after concluding its initial public offer (IPO) last week.

The Rs500 crore IPO was subscribed 4.44 times during 11-13 September. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 1.88 times, non institutional investors 41% and retail investors 18.16 times. The price band was fixed at Rs983-985 per share for the IPO.

Matrimony.com runs online match-making business under BharatMatrimony brand. Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards advertising and business promotion activities, purchase of land for construction of office premises in Chennai, repayment of overdraft facilities and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital and ICICI Securities were the book running lead managers to the offer. The registrar to the offer was Karvy Computershare Private Ltd.

First Published: Wed, Sep 20 2017. 04 55 PM IST
Topics: Matrimony.com listing Matrimony.com IPO BharatMatrimony stock listing

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share