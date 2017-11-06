Check EPF balance, passbook  on Umang app

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has hosted its services on the Umang app. The app is not exclusive to EPFO. It is available on the Google Play store, iOS App Store, and Windows Store. Published by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it is a common platform for various government services such as gas booking, Aadhaar, crop insurance, EPF and National Pension System.

Starting Umang

This app can be downloaded from the app store of your mobile operating system. A link on the EPFO’s website, https://web.umang.gov.in, will also lead you to the to the app’s download page. To initialise it, you will need to give it permissions to access your location, SMS and calls data.

To register, you will get a one-time password (OTP) on the mobile number on the device on which the app is downloaded. At this stage, you have to choose two security questions, which can be used to recover your account from the app if you lose access to your account or forget its PIN.

Next, the app will prompt you to link your Aadhaar number. For now, linking Aadhaar number here is voluntary and you can skip this step. However, if you chose to link you will be giving your consent to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to use your Aadhaar details for eKYC. With this, your KYC details will automatically be seeded in your profile and your name, date of birth, gender and address will be populated for you in the next page. If not, the app will prompt you to input these details. However, here too you can have the option to skip this process.

EPF Services

Once the app is installed and initialized on your mobile, you can find the EPFO option from the app’s home page. You will have to select the ‘Employee Centric Services’ option and input your EPF Universal Account Number (UAN) when prompted. Now, you will be able to log in using an OTP that will be sent to your number registered with the EPF.

The EPFO section in Umang app currently provides three services. You can view your passbook; raise a claim for pension withdrawal, part withdrawal, and final settlement; and you can also track the status of your claims already submitted. The passbook view feature can be accessed even if you do not link your Aadhaar with the Umang app or even the EPF. However, for the other two online features it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar number with your EPF account.

One feature missing as of now in the EPFO section of Umang app is that it does not allow to raise transfer requests from one EPF account to your latest EPF account. However, that can still be done online from the EPF member portal. You can read how to do it here.

The EPFO had another app in the Google Play store called m-EPF, which could show the passbook and balance.

It has now been taken down and Umang is the only officially approved app providing EPFO services.

EPFO is also working towards providing other services like Aadhaar seeding, nominations and pensioner-specific services through the Umang app.