Market Live: Nifty, Sensex jump in opening trade; realty, metal stocks surge

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rise on Monday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Monday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar. The shares of Cipla, and Adani Ports rose, whereas the shares of Infosys, Cipla and Bharti Airtel fell.

■ 9.33am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 193 points, or 0.62%, to 31,406, while the Nifty 50 rises 64 points, or 0.66%, to 9,775.

■ 9.25am: Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd fell 2.5% to Rs439.80 after the company posted its first quarterly loss in at least 12 years after settling an anti-trust case in the US amid a global downturn in the generic-drug business. It posted a total loss of Rs425 crore ($66.3 million) in the three months ended 30 June, the Mumbai-based company said in a filing on Friday.

■ 9.20am: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd rose 8% to Rs81. The company reported a net loss of Rs85.98 crore against Rs10.43 crore a year ago.

■ 9.18am: Parsvnath Developers Ltd fell 10%, Pincon Spirit Ltd 20%, Prakash Industries Ltd 12%, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd 20%. Securities appellate tribunal (SAT) stayed a 7 August Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directive labelling them shell companies.

■ 9.15am: The rupee was trading at 63.96 a dollar, up 0.27% from its Friday’s close of 64.14.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.497%, compared to its previous close of 6.507%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.05am: DLF Ltd rise 7% to Rs166.10. The company on Saturday posted a 58% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs109.01 crore for the June quarter, while promoters are in advance stage of discussion to sell stake in its rental arm in a deal pegged at around Rs13,000 crore.

■ 9.03am: Suzlon Energy Ltd rose 9% to Rs 16.55 after the company posted a profit of Rs 47.84 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher income against net loss of Rs 263.40 crore a year ago.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.48%, Taiwan dollar 0.14%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13%, Malaysian ringgit 0.09%, Singapore dollar 0.08% and China renminbi 0.08%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.16% and Thai baht 0.05%.