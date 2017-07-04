Vikram Limaye may take charge as NSE CEO & MD on 17 July

Mumbai: Vikram Limaye may take charge as chief executive officer and managing director of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on 17 July, two people aware of the matter said.

“It looks like Mr Limaye would join NSE on 17 of this month, depending on whether Supreme Court approves his decision to step down from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 14 July,” said the first of the two persons.

A second person confirmed the development.

Queries sent to NSE and Limaye were not unanswered.

This comes after the market regulator Sebi approved Limaye’s appointment on 10 June on condition that he should be relieved from a panel of cricket administrators formed by the apex court.

Approval of Limaye’s appointment by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had been held up by his role on the panel overseeing the functioning of the BCCI.

Limaye, currently managing director and chief executive officer of IDFC Ltd, will leave his current position on 15 July, as per IDFC’s annual report.

The Supreme Court on 30 January formed the four-member committee, as part of its efforts to reform the country’s richest sporting body.