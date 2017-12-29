 Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs840 crore via NCD - Livemint
Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs840 crore via NCD

Indiabulls Housing Finance has allotted its fourth tranche of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs10 lakh each aggregating to Rs840 crore
Last Published: Fri, Dec 29 2017. 10 13 PM IST
PTI
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 0.33% down at Rs1194.75 apiece on BSE. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 0.33% down at Rs1194.75 apiece on BSE. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday said it has raised Rs840 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

“The company has today...allotted its fourth tranche of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 840 crore,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing said it was the fourth tranche of company’s Rs24,000 crore fund mop-up plan to fuel business expansion. Shares of the company closed 0.33% down at Rs1194.75 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Fri, Dec 29 2017. 10 13 PM IST
