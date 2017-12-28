Axis Bank falls 1% after Sebi order to probe data leak

At 12.09pm, shares were trading 1.02% lower at Rs548.90, while the benchmark Sensex was unchanged at 33,912.35 points. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Shares of Axis Bank Ltd fell nearly 2% on Thursday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) ordered the lender to conduct a probe into an alleged data leak.

In its first order in the WhatsApp leak case, regulator Sebi last night ordered Axis Bank to strengthen its systems and conduct an internal probe to fix responsibility as the initial investigation showed that the leakage was due to “inadequacy” of processes at the bank.

The stock closed 1.29% lower at Rs547.44. The stock slumped to a low of Rs544.35, down 1.83% from its previous close on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex closed 0.19% down at 33,848.03 points.

Axis Bank late last night had said it would work with Sebi on the issue of ‘leakage’ of unpublished price sensitive information and take appropriate action.

Axis Bank has to complete the inquiry within three months and file a report to Sebi within seven days thereafter, the regulator said, after it found that the company’s results for the June quarter were “either identical or matched closely with the figures” in circulation on WhatsApp prior to an official announcement.

“The bank will work with Sebi and the best experts in the field to investigate the matter and will take action as appropriate,” Axis Bank Executive Director Rajesh Dahiya had said on Wednesday.