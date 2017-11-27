Percentage of top 10 holdings in mutual funds
Here’s the percentage of the corpus that mutual fund schemes hold in their top 10 holdings
Typically mutual fund schemes diversify. But some schemes’ mandate—or some fund managers’ preference—is to hold a concentrated portfolio. Here’s how much percentage of the corpus, schemes hold in their top 10 holdings
First Published: Mon, Nov 27 2017. 05 05 PM IST
Topics: mutual funds returns AUM holdings schemes
