Last Published: Thu, Aug 03 2017. 01 47 PM IST

Bank, realty, auto stocks continue to fall for second day on RBI policy

Interest rate sensitive stocks—banking, realty and auto—continue to fall for the second straight session, losing up to 3%, as RBI’s policy action fails to enthuse investors
The BSE’s auto and bank indices were down 0.23% and 1.17% respectively, during afternoon trade on Thursday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
New Delhi: Interest rate sensitive stocks—banking, realty and auto—continued to fall for the second straight session, losing up to 3%, as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy action failed to enthuse investors.

Among bank stocks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) was trading lower by 2.93%, Yes Bank lost 1.90%, ICICI Bank slipped 1.66%, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) fell by 1.55% each, Bank of Baroda lost 1.38% and Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped 1.08% on the BSE.

Led by the losses in these scrips, the BSE bank index was quoting 1.17% down at 28,025.60 during the afternoon trade.

From the realty pack, Unitech was trading lower by 3.41%, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) lost 0.93% and Godrej Properties slipped by 0.92%.

Auto stocks also faced selling pressure, with Tata Motors falling 1.38%, Maruti Suzuki India losing 0.73% and TVS Motor Company slipping 0.28%. The BSE auto index was quoting at 24,725.90, down 0.23%.

After a 10-month pause, the RBI on Wednesday cut benchmark lending rate by 0.25% to over six-year low. The repo rate, at which RBI lends to banks, is now down to 6%.

