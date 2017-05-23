Bond yields rise, call rates rule stable

The overnight call money rates ended stable at its previous level of 6.10% after trading in a range of 6.25% and 6.00% . Photo: iStock

Mumbai: Government bonds (G-Secs) dropped on Tuesday on heavy selling pressure from banks and corporates. While, interbank call money rates remained steady as demand from borrowing banks match supplies.

The 6.79% 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2029 weakened to Rs 99.50 from Rs 99.5925, while its yield inched up to 6.85% from 6.84%.

The 6.97% government security maturing in 2026 slid to Rs 101.22 from Rs 101.37, while its yield rose to 6.79% from 6.77%.

The 6.79% government security maturing in 2027 eased to Rs 100.85 from Rs 100.9475, while its yield inched up to 6.67% from 6.66%.

The 7.61% government security maturing in 2030 was quoted lower to Rs 104.55, while its yield gained to 7.07% from 7.05%.

However, the 6.57% government security maturing in 2033 remained steady to Rs 94.00, while its yield also ruled steady at 7.20%.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), purchased securities worth Rs 2,300 crore in 5-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.25% as on Tuesday, while it sold securities worth Rs 11,856 crore in 42-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 6.00% as on 22 Mayy.