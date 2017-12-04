10-year bond yield hits fresh 15-month high ahead of RBI policy meet

At 2.25pm, the rupee was trading at 64.31 a dollar, up 0.24% from its Thursday’s close of 64.46. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The 10-year bond yield on Monday hit a fresh fifteen-month high at 7.1% ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly policy decision this week.

Most of the analysts polled by Mint expects that RBI to keep interest rates on hold for a prolonged period starting with its policy meeting this week on concerns of rising inflation.

All 15 economists surveyed expect the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to keep the key repo rate—the rate at which it infuses liquidity in the banking system—unchanged at 6% when it announces its decision on Wednesday.

Also markets expect that the government may have to sell more bonds to finance its fiscal deficit.

Analyst believe that the reason for missing fiscal deficit for this year may be due to sharp cuts in goods and services tax rates and higher crude oil prices. According to government data, fiscal deficit already hit 96.1% for full year target by the end of October.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.10%—a level last seen on 2 September 2016, compared to its previous close of 7.059%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Indian rupee strengthened to a fresh two and a half month high against the US dollar in mid day trading sessions.

At 2.25pm, the home currency was trading at 64.31 a dollar, up 0.24% from its Thursday’s close of 64.46. The rupee opened at 64.57 a dollar and touched a high of 64.29. Markets were closed on Friday due to Eid-al-Fitr.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.16%, or 53.16 points, to 32,886.10. So far this year, it has gained 26.26%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.4%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.85 billion and $22.62 billion in equity and debt, respectively.