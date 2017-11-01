New India Assurance IPO subscribed 87% so far on first day
New Delhi: New India Assurance Co. Ltd’s (NIA) Rs9,600 initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 87% so far on the first day of the share sale on Wednesday, data from stock exchanges showed.
As of 12.15pm, the IPO received bids for 104,165,532 shares against the total issue size of 120 million shares, according to NSE data.
State-owned NIA’s IPO is the second largest such offer this year after General Insurance Corp. of India Ltd’s Rs11,372 crore IPO. The insurance company has set a price band of Rs770-800 per share for the IPO, which values it at Rs64,392-67,940 crore. The offer will close on 3 November.
The company’s gross written premium increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 15.18% from Rs13,200.18 crore in fiscal year 2013 to Rs23,230.49 crore in fiscal 2017.
In 2016-17, the company reported a revenue of Rs20,471.39 crore, up 16% from the previous fiscal. The company reported a profit of Rs839.86 crore in 2016-17, down 9% from a year earlier.
Latest News »
- Toyota domestic sales push up 6.45% to 12,403 units in October
- Russia prosecutor Robert Mueller just getting started, say analysts
- New York attack: Using vehicles as weapons of terror in Europe and America
- Mahindra Logistics IPO subscribed 71% so far on second day
- ‘Padmavati’ finds international distributor in Paramount Pictures
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Bharti Airtel’s Q2 shows it can still put up a good fight against Reliance Jio
SBI Life Insurance needs to cruise beyond the expected for valuation pop
Dabur India’s volume growth in Q2 signals recovery is under way
IndiGo flies higher in September quarter on better yields
Lupin September quarter margins impress, US business bottoms out