New India Assurance IPO subscribed 87% so far on first day

The New India Assurance IPO will close on 3 November. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: New India Assurance Co. Ltd’s (NIA) Rs9,600 initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 87% so far on the first day of the share sale on Wednesday, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 12.15pm, the IPO received bids for 104,165,532 shares against the total issue size of 120 million shares, according to NSE data.

State-owned NIA’s IPO is the second largest such offer this year after General Insurance Corp. of India Ltd’s Rs11,372 crore IPO. The insurance company has set a price band of Rs770-800 per share for the IPO, which values it at Rs64,392-67,940 crore. The offer will close on 3 November.

The company’s gross written premium increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 15.18% from Rs13,200.18 crore in fiscal year 2013 to Rs23,230.49 crore in fiscal 2017.

In 2016-17, the company reported a revenue of Rs20,471.39 crore, up 16% from the previous fiscal. The company reported a profit of Rs839.86 crore in 2016-17, down 9% from a year earlier.