Rupee trades flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against US dollar in opening hours.

The rupee opened at 64.97 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.96 a dollar, down 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 64.93.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.639% compared to its previous close of 7.633%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex rose 0.22%, or 73.73 points, to 33,759.27. So far this year, it has declined 1.1%.

So far this year, the rupee has fell 1.65%, while foreign investors have bought $1.38 billion in equity and sold $21.70 million in debt market.

Asian currencies were trading weaker. South Korean won was down 0.39%, Malaysian ringgit 0.19%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13%, China renminbi 0.12%, Philippines peso 0.11%, Singapore dollar 0.1%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.37%, Taiwan dollar 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 90.09, down 0.05% from its previous close of 90.139.