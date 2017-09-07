Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Eicher Motors shares rise 2%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Thursday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Thursday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE Nifty, too, rose in morning hours. The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar. The shares of Coal India, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank rose, whereas the shares of NTPC and HDFC Bank fell. Here are the latest updates.

■ 9:30am: Eicher Motors Ltd rose 2.1% to Rs32,700 after Economic Times reported that the maker of Royal Enfield motorbikes is looking to bid for Italian bike-maker Ducati.

■ 9:26am: ICICI Bank Ltd rose 1% to Rs298.10, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd rose 2.1% after ICICI Bank said in a notice to BSE that ICICI Bank Lombard General Insurance’s initial public offering got an approval and it will open its IPO from 15 to 19 September.

■ 9:23am: NBCC India Ltd rose 2.2% to Rs212.70 after the company said it got orders worth Rs464 crore from ministry of health and family welfare.

■ 9:20am: Bharat Forge Ltd rose 3.5% to Rs1,169 after the company reported 47% increase in its north America class 8 truck sales for August to 20,683 units from 14,078 units a year ago.

■ 9:18am: Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 3.3% to Rs1,305.20 after brokerage firm CLSA maintained its “buy” rating with price target hiked to Rs1,500 from Rs1,380.

■ 9:15am: The rupee opened at 64.03 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.04 a dollar, up 0.12% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.11.

■ 9:13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.508% compared to its previous close of 6.507%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9:10am: Asian currencies were trading higher as tensions surrounding North Korea outweighed positive sentiment arising from an extension of the US debt limit. South Korean won was up 0.58%, Malaysian ringgit 0.55%, Taiwan dollar 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.11%, Japanese yen 0.1%, Thai baht 0.08% and China offshore 0.08%.