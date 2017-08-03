Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, HPCL, IOC shares rise

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Thursday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar. The shares of Cipla, Lupin, TCS rose, whereas the shares of Asian Paint and Kotak Bank fell. Here are the latest updates.

9.40am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 94 points, or 0.29%, to 32,383, while the Nifty 50 falls 26 points, or 0.26%, to 10,056.

9.35am: Sical Logistics Ltd rose 3.5% to Rs269.50 after the company reported 76% rise in its net profit to Rs11.80 crore.

9.33am: Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd rose 2.7% to Rs112.80 after it reported over 100% jump in its net profit to Rs5.83 crore for June quarter from Rs2.25 crore a year ago.

9.30am: Entertainment Network India Ltd fell 5% to Rs880 after its net profit for June quarter declined nearly 70% to Rs2.34 crore against Rs7.79 crore a year ago.

9.25am: Oil marketing companies were trading higher. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 3.7%, Indian Oil Corp Ltd 2%, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 1.7%.

9.20am: Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.33%, Thai baht 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.11%, China renminbi 0.09%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05% and China offshore 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.05%.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 63.65 a dollar and touched a high of 63.63. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.65 a dollar, up 0.10% from its Wednesday’s close of 63.70

9.10am: Bata India Ltd rose 3.9% to Rs606 after the company reported 19.60% increase in its net profit from a year ago to Rs60.4 crore.

