Gold prices recover on global cues, jewellers’ buying

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs75 each to Rs30,450 and Rs30,300 per 10 grams, respectively. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices rebounded by Rs75 to Rs30,450 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Friday, tracking positive global cues and fresh buying by local jewellers. Silver also recovered by Rs100 to Rs40,100 per kg following increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said a firm trend overseas as investors awaited further clues on the US Federal Reserve’s plan for interest rates from key nonfarm payrolls report due this week influenced gold prices here. Furthermore, increased buying by local jewellers to meet festive season demand too supported the upside, they added.

Globally, gold prices rose by 0.03% to $1,268.20 an ounce and silver by 0.06% to $16.59 an ounce in London.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity bounced back by Rs75 each to Rs30,450 and Rs30,300 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs225 in Thursday’s trade. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs24,700 per piece of eight grams in scattered deals.

Silver ready edged up by Rs100 to Rs40,100 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs50 to Rs39,140 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins remained unaltered at Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.