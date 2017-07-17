17 July 2017: Returns on investments
Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods (returns in %)
Latest News »
- Q1 earnings, monsoon session may help Nifty touch 10,000
- Dual-listed stocks an accidental insurance for Indian markets’ glitches
- Amarnath yatra: 2 lakh pilgrims visit holy shrine so far
- Uber backers said to discuss stock sale to SoftBank, others
- Maryam Mirzakhani, award-winning mathematician, dies at 40
Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix on investments. Here are returns across four assets types (returns in %).
First Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 04 48 AM IST
Topics: returns investments equity gold cash
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share