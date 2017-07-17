Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 04 48 AM IST

17 July 2017: Returns on investments

Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods (returns in %)

Staff Writer
iStock
iStock

Latest News »

Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix on investments. Here are returns across four assets types (returns in %).

First Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 04 48 AM IST
Topics: returns investments equity gold cash

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share