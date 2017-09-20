SBI Life IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1

SBI Life’s Rs8,400 crore IPO will close on 22 September. Photo: iStock

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd was subscribed 9% on Wednesday, the first day of the IPO, data from stock exchanges shows.

As of 5 pm, the portions of shares reserved for institutional investors and retail investors were subscribed 5% and 15%, respectively. The portion of shares reserved for high net-worth investors is yet to see any subscription.

The Rs8,400 crore IPO will close on 22 September.

The company has priced its shares in a range of Rs685-700 per share. At the upper end of this price band, the initial share sale values the firm at Rs70,000 crore.

The IPO is a pure offer for sale with SBI selling 8% stake and BNP Paribas selling 4%. SBI and BNP Paribas will end up with 62.1% and 22% stake respectively in the firm after the IPO.

On Tuesday, the insurer raised Rs2,226 crore by allotting shares to 69 institutional investors as part of its anchor book allocation at the upper end of price band.

The anchor book allocation saw participation from large investors such as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Canada’s largest pension fund manager and sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Founded in 2001, SBI Life Insurance is a joint venture between India’s largest lender State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif. As of 30 June, it had a portfolio of 37 individual and group products, including a range of protection and savings products to address the insurance needs of diverse customer segments.

SBI Life Insurance will be the second life insurer to go public. Last year, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd raised Rs6,000 crore in an initial share sale, the first public offering by an Indian life insurer. ICICI Bank sold a 12.63% stake through the IPO, which valued the life insurer at about Rs48,000 crore, Mint reported.