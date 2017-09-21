Gold prices fall by Rs250 to Rs30,500 after US Fed policy move

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity slumped by Rs250 each to Rs30,500 and Rs30,350 per 10 grams, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices tumbled on Thursday by Rs250 to Rs30,500 per 10 grams because of a rising dollar on stronger probability of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this year. Silver also dropped Rs600 to Rs40,300 per kg, taking a hit from reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

A weak global trend prevailed where gold fell to its lowest level in over three weeks. The dollar grew in clout as chances of an increase in interest rates in the US became more distinct, given the latest policy move by the Fed, where it kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged and announced the gradual end to a crisis-era stimulus programme.

The Fed move curbed the demand for precious metals, traders said. Globally, gold prices fell 0.21% at $1,297.80 an ounce in Singapore after dropping to the lowest since late August at $1,295.65.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity slumped by Rs250 each to Rs30,500 and Rs30,350 per 10 grams, respectively. The yellow metal had gained Rs150 on Thursday. Sovereign, however, continued to be traded at the last level of Rs24,700 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.

Silver ready dropped by Rs600 to Rs40,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs655 to Rs39,665. Silver coins, however, remained flat at Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.