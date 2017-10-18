Ten stocks that rose over 100% in Samvat 2073

BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap rose 24.98% and 19.13%, respectively, in Samvat 2073. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: After the lows in late December 2016 post demonetisation, Indian markets rallied on a gush of liquidity and optimism on government reforms. Around 24 stocks among BSE 500 jumped over 100% in the Hindu calendar year 2073 that ends on Wednesday. Healthcare stocks underperformed throughout the year, falling around 13% in Samvat 2073. Similarly, even technology stocks were under pressure. Samvat 2073 was a strong year for metals, oil and gas, realty and consumer durables stocks.

BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap rose 24.98% and 19.13%, respectively, in Samvat 2073, while Sensex is up 16.84% and Nifty rose 18.65% in the same period.

“It was a year of discovery of small cap stocks, as many of them rose sharply owing to re-rating to catch up on the difference in valuation, restructuring and other measures adopted by the promoters,” said HDFC Securities Ltd.

According to Rusmik Oza, head-midcaps at Kotak Securities, a majority of local flows into mutual funds go towards mid- and small-cap funds and hence local flows are tilted towards these two segments. “Post GST there are expectations of demand shifting from unorganized to organized players. Most of the stocks that fall into the sectors where this shift is likely to take place (footwear, building materials, apparels, pipes etc.) are mid-cap in nature,” he added.

Among BSE 500 stocks, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd was the best performer, rising 1023.27% in the year. In September, brokerage and investment firm CLSA had initiated investment in the stock, including Indiabulls Ventures in its Asia excluding-Japan long-only portfolio with a weightage of three percentage points. The financial services arm of Indiabulls Group, Indiabulls Ventures, provides securities, commodities and currency broking services. It is also planning to enter the asset reconstruction business and retail and SME (small and medium enterprise) lending.

Adani Transmission Ltd (up 379.93%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 370.31%), Rain Industries Ltd (up 307.24%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd (up 244.17%), Dilip Buildcon Ltd (up 218.70%), Future Retail Ltd (up 209.30%), Future Consumer Ltd (up 175.65%), Bombay Burmah Trading Co. (up 156.22%) and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 148.95%) are the top 10 big gainers among BSE 500 firms.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s exclusive talks with Adani to sell Mumbai power business drove the massive rally in share prices of Adani Transmission. Earlier this month, Reliance Infrastructure entered into exclusive negotiations with Adani Transmission for the potential sale of Reliance Infra’s power generation, transmission and distribution business for Mumbai.

Share prices of Avanti Feeds Ltd have seen a bumper rally in last five years. The shrimp feed manufacturer and exporter of shrimp is a key beneficiary of the shrimp aquaculture wave that started in India post 2009, according to analysts. India’s shrimp industry changed after the government allowed cultivation of non-native Pacific white shrimp or King Prawn also known as P Vannamei species, whose global prices were much lower than the Black Tiger variety.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd is one of India’s largest road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors. Its order book stands at Rs15,600 which is at 3.1 times of its FY17 revenues providing great revenue visibility.

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd have been rising post de-merger of the retail infrastructure. Recently, Future Retail announced the Rs655-crore acquisition of HyperCity Retail India Ltd owned by K Raheja Corp.

Meanwhile, driven by demand for optical fibre cable (OFC) for high-speed data networks, shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd have been on the move. In the quarter ended September, the company posted a 40% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs71.23 crore, while revenue increased by 42% to around Rs779 crore in the same period.

In the BSE 500 space, Videocon Industries Ltd (down 84.40%), Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 81.27%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 63.49%) and Inox Wind Ltd (down 45.92%) were major losers this year.