Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; Infosys, GMR in news

US stock end lower; Asian markets open in red

US equities closed lower Tuesday, pulling back from record highs, as oil prices pressured energy stocks.

Asian bourses were in the red in early Wednesday trade following MSCI’s decision to add mainland Chinese stocks to its emerging markets index gradually and as oil prices slipped around 2% overnight.

All eyes on Infosys shareholder meeting amid board-founders tiff

Saturday’s shareholder meeting of Infosys Ltd promises to be interesting with the company’s management and founder promoters seemingly targeting each other ahead of it.

Hinduja Leyland defers IPO plans

Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd, a financier of commercial vehicles, has deferred its plan to go for a public listing. Read more.

Brokerages neutral on GTPL Hathway IPO

Analysts are largely cool to GTPL Hathway Ltd’s Rs485-crore initial public offer (IPO) opening on Wednesday, worried that tough competition may hamper performance.

GMR plans to expand international airport business with projects in Serbia, Jamaica

Bengaluru-based diversified GMR Group plans to bid for airport projects in Serbia and Jamaica as it seeks to expand its airports business to more overseas countries.

Reliance Communications invites offers to sell 133-acre IT park in Navi Mumbai

Reliance Communications Ltd, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, has invited offers to sell or jointly develop 133-acre Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge Centre located in Navi Mumbai.

Eris Lifesciences IPO completely subscribed on final day

The IPO of pharmaceutical firm Eris Lifesciences Ltd was completely subscribed on Tuesday afternoon, the final day of the offering. The IPO opened on 16 June.

RIL’s upstream business to drain cash from refining, petrochemical: Moody’s

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) upstream business will drain cash from the rest of the business from fiscal 2018 until production begins from the three gas fields where RIL and BP announced fresh investments, says Moody’s investor service.