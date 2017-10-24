Govt to sell up to 5% in NLC, floor price at Rs 94 per share

A screen grab of NLC website

New Delhi: The government will sell up to 5% stake at a floor price of Rs94 apiece in mining PSU Neyveli Lignite (NLC) through a two-day offer for sale beginning on Wednesday, a finance ministry official said.

The government is selling 3% in NLC, with a green-shoe option to sell another 2% in the OFS, the official said today.

The issue will open for institutional buyers on Wednesday. For retail investors the issue will open on 25 October, who will get a further discount of 3.5%. The 5% stake sale would fetch about Rs800 crore to the exchequer.

The government has already raised over Rs19,000 crore through PSU disinvestment in the current fiscal. The government targets to raise Rs Rs 72,500 crore through PSU stake sale, including strategic sale and listing of insurance PSUs, in the current fiscal. PTI JD BAL