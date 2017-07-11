M-cap of BSE-listed companies soars to record high of Rs130 trillion

New Delhi: Total market valuation of all listed companies on BSE touched a record high of Rs130 trillion helped by strong gains in the broader market on Tuesday.

The BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 153.91 points higher and touched a lifetime high of 31,885.11 in the afternoon.

Led by gains in the stock market, market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE listed companies rose to Rs1,30,13,277 crore (over $2 trillion).

There are over 5,200 companies listed on BSE, of which over 2,666 are traded actively.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 54.30 points to 9,825.35.

From the BSE 30-share pack, 18 stocks were trading in the green led by Tata Motors, Infosys, NTPC and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The total market valuation of all listed firms on BSE had first hit Rs100 trillion-level on 28 November 2014. Reliance Industries Ltd is the most valued company in the country with a market valuation of Rs4,86,060.31 crore followed by TCS (Rs4,75,298.47 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs4,34,136.90 crore), ITC (Rs4,02,601.24 crore) and HDFC (Rs2,62,046.92 crore).