Market Live: Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty near 10,350, Dr. Reddy’s shares gain 3%
BSE Sensex surges over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,350. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
Highlights
- 10.47 am ISTMarket update
- 10.45 am ISTSimplex Infrastructures shares up 9% after construction order
- 10.40 am ISTARSS Infrastructure awarded Rs87.1 crore order
- 10.20 am ISTDr. Reddy’s receives EIR for Vizag facility, jumps 6%
- 10.15 am ISTQuess plans to buy 51% stake in Tata Business Support Services
- 10.05 am ISTKajaria Ceramics shares up after block deal
- 9.27 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.25 am ISTRIL shares rise 2%
- 9.23 am ISTL&T Finance Holdings shares down 2.7% after block deal
- 9.20 am ISTFuture Enterprises shares rise 3%
- 9.15 am ISTRupee flat against US dollar
- 9.13 am ISTBond yields fall
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade mixed
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points, in keeping with firm Asian shares. Fresh capital kept the flow on in the wake of continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) amid positive global indicators, PTI reported. Metal, consumer durables, realty and banking counters kept buzzing. The barometer had notched up 599.46 points in the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty hit 10,337.75, with gains of 39 points, or 0.37%. According to analysts, DIIs carried on with buying amid a firming trend in other Asian markets after positive leads from Wall Street. The stocks that set the tone for the day included Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Cipla, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.47 am ISTMarket updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 180.76 points, or 0.54%, to 33,540.66, while the Nifty 50 rose 51.10 points, or 0.50%, to 10,349.85.
- 9.23 am ISTL&T Finance Holdings shares down 2.7% after block dealL&T Finance Holdings Ltd fell 2.7% to Rs183 after a huge block deal. Around 1.8% stake or 33.30 million shares of the company changed hands in a block deal, Bloomberg reported. However, details of buyers and sellers were not available.
- 9.15 am ISTRupee flat against US dollarThe rupee opened at 65.11 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.10 a dollar, down 0.01% from its Friday’s close of 65.10. So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.36%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.24 billion and $22.33 billion in equity and debt, respectively.
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade mixedAsian currencies were trading mixed. Philippines peso was down 0.15%, while Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan dollar fell 0.04% each. However, South Korean won was up 0.25%, Japanese yen 0.08% and Malaysian ringgit rose 0.07%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.052, down 0.03% from its previous close of 94.08.
First Published: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 09 48 AM IST
