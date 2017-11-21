 Market Live: Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty near 10,350, Dr. Reddy’s shares gain 3% - Livemint
Last Modified: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 11 00 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty near 10,350, Dr. Reddy’s shares gain 3%

BSE Sensex surges over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,350. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: The BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points, in keeping with firm Asian shares. Fresh capital kept the flow on in the wake of continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) amid positive global indicators, PTI reported. Metal, consumer durables, realty and banking counters kept buzzing. The barometer had notched up 599.46 points in the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty hit 10,337.75, with gains of 39 points, or 0.37%. According to analysts, DIIs carried on with buying amid a firming trend in other Asian markets after positive leads from Wall Street. The stocks that set the tone for the day included Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Cipla, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.47 am ISTMarket updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 180.76 points, or 0.54%, to 33,540.66, while the Nifty 50 rose 51.10 points, or 0.50%, to 10,349.85.
  • 10.45 am ISTSimplex Infrastructures shares up 9% after construction orderSimplex Infrastructures Ltd rose 9% to Rs567.50 after the company said it won an order worth Rs524 crore from NBCC India to construct buildings for IIT Bhubaneswar and its extended campus.
  • 10.40 am ISTARSS Infrastructure awarded Rs87.1 crore orderARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd rose 10% to Rs52.85 after the company said it got an order worth Rs87.1 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam.
  • 10.20 am ISTDr. Reddy’s receives EIR for Vizag facility, jumps 6%Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd jumped 6.3% to Rs2,420.20 after the company said in a notice to BSE that it got establishment inspection report from the US FDA for its Duvvada site, in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
  • 10.15 am ISTQuess plans to buy 51% stake in Tata Business Support ServicesQuess Corp. Ltd rose 8.6% to Rs940.15 after the company said it will buy 51% stake in Tata Business Support Services for Rs153 crore.
  • 10.05 am ISTKajaria Ceramics shares up after block dealKajaria Ceramics Ltd rose 2.3% to Rs729.40 after a huge block deal. Around 3.5 million shares of the company changed hands in a block deal, Bloomberg reported. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not available.
  • 9.27 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher BSE Sensex opened higher by 125.58 points, or 0.39%, to 33,488.48, while the Nifty 50 rose 34.35 points, or 0.33%, to 10,333.10.
  • 9.25 am ISTRIL shares rise 2%Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2% to Rs934.55. The company has hit the overseas debt market with a $800 million bond sale programme as it seeks to pare a portion of its high-cost debt that stands at over Rs2.14 trillion.
  • 9.23 am ISTL&T Finance Holdings shares down 2.7% after block dealL&T Finance Holdings Ltd fell 2.7% to Rs183 after a huge block deal. Around 1.8% stake or 33.30 million shares of the company changed hands in a block deal, Bloomberg reported. However, details of buyers and sellers were not available.
  • 9.20 am ISTFuture Enterprises shares rise 3%Future Enterprises Ltd rose 3.2% to Rs51.50 after PTI reported that US-based Griffin Partners has sold 19.63 lakh shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions for Rs124.99 crore to Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund and EW Clover Scheme.
  • 9.15 am ISTRupee flat against US dollarThe rupee opened at 65.11 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.10 a dollar, down 0.01% from its Friday’s close of 65.10. So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.36%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.24 billion and $22.33 billion in equity and debt, respectively.
  • 9.13 am ISTBond yields fallThe 10-year bond yield was at 6.88%, compared to its previous close of 6.89%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade mixedAsian currencies were trading mixed. Philippines peso was down 0.15%, while Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan dollar fell 0.04% each. However, South Korean won was up 0.25%, Japanese yen 0.08% and Malaysian ringgit rose 0.07%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.052, down 0.03% from its previous close of 94.08.
First Published: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 09 48 AM IST

