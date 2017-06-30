Core sector growth slips to 3.6% in May

New Delhi: The growth of eight core sectors slowed to 3.6% in May due to fall in output of coal, fertiliser and steel.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors—coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity—was 5.2% in May last year.

Coal and fertiliser productions recorded negative growth of 3.3% and 6.5%, respectively, as per the government data released on Friday.

Steel output dipped to 3.7% last month as against 13.4% in May 2016. Slow growth in key sectors would also have implications on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) number as these segments account for about 41% to the total factory output.

However, growth in refinery products and electricity output grew by 5.4% and 6.4% in May as against 3.3% and 6.2%, respectively in the same period last year. Natural gas production too grew by 4.5% in May as against a negative growth rate of 6.5% a year earlier. In April, these eight sectors had recorded a growth rate of 2.8%.