Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, Tata Motors shares rise 1%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens higher on Wednesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty also rises in morning hours. The Indian rupee strengthens marginally against the US dollar. The shares of Reliance Industries, TCS, Adani Port rise, whereas the shares of L&T and HDFC fall.

Traders are cautious ahead of the wholesale price inflation data due after 12.30pm. According to Bloomberg analyst estimates, WPI will be at 3.2% in August from 1.88% in July. Consumer price index-based inflation continued to rise for the second consecutive month, by 3.36% to hit five month high from 2.36% a month ago as food inflation turned positive after three months of contraction. Core inflation (headline excluding food and fuel) came in at 4.47% in August as against 3.93% in July.

Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 9.35am: BSE Sensex opens higher by 48 points, or 0.15%, to 32,207, while the Nifty 50 rises 12 points, or 0.12%, to 10,105.

■ 9.27am: Tata Motors Ltd rises 1.3% to Rs392.25 after the company said its global wholesales up 9% year-on-year to 94,210 in August.

■ 9.25am: Capital First Ltd is up 3% to Rs831.85 after its overseas investment limit raised by Reserve Bank of India to 50% from 24%.

■ 9.20am: Rane group stocks are trading higher after Rane Holding acquired 10.96 lakh shares in Rane Madras at Rs547 each, increasing its holding to 60.44% post acquisition. Rane Holdings Ltd rose 9.6%, Rane Engine Valve Ltd rose 16.4%, Rane Madras Ltd 16% and Rane Brake Lining Ltd 11%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar tracking gains in its Asian peers. The rupee opened at 64.02 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.98 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.04.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.582% -- a level last seen on 6 Jun, compared to its previous close of 6.554%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher amid easing tensions with North Korea. South Korean won was up 0.19%, Singapore dollar 0.17%, Japanese yen was up 0.12%, China offshore 0.11%, Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht were up 0.11% while China renminbi was up 0.08%. However, Philippines peso was down 0.06%, Taiwan dollar 0.05%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 91.788, down 0.1% from its previous close of 91.882.