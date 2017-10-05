Valuation gap between BSE Midcap and Sensex narrows

BSE Midcap index is down 3.5% from the record highs touched on 20 September. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The valuation gap between mid-cap stocks and benchmark Sensex index is shrinking, following a sharp fall in the BSE Midcap index from its record highs. The premium of BSE Midcap index to Sensex has slipped to 22.82% at current levels from the highs of 23.86% it hit on 19 September. BSE Midcap index is down 3.5% from the record highs touched on 20 September.

Similarly, the premium between BSE SmallCap index and Sensex has also fallen to 1.75% from 11.07% in April, the highest-ever hit in FY18.

“Midcap index has seen a sharper fall from their record highs than the Nifty, hence the valuation premium has narrowed. Investors may be shifting preferences to large caps now but this is rotational and more stock specific. Whenever there is a large scale correction, mid- and small-cap stocks suffer the most as they are high beta and carry higher risk but investors soon return to them once the correction seems to have ended,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd.

However, sharp correction has not made mid-cap stocks any cheaper as compared to large-cap and small-cap peers. At current levels, price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of BSE Midcap index is at 22.18, while Sensex is available at 18.06 and BSE Smallcap at 18.38.

According to Jasani, mid-cap stocks are expensive but are not in a bubble yet. “September quarter earnings may not justify the high valuation for small-, mid- and large-cap stocks as business growth was hit by goods and services tax (GST) disruption; however stocks are typically valued on forward expectations basis, which are still positive over the next few quarters based on the beneficial rub-off of the recent structural changes in the country,” he added.

Mid-cap stocks have seen a superb rally so far this year with the Midcap index jumping 30%, while the Sensex and Nifty are up around 19-21% in 2017. BSE Smallcap index is up 35% in the same period. However, despite the robust performance, earnings downgrade have raised a question on valuations. According to Bloomberg estimates, since the beginning of FY17, Sensex’s expected earnings for the current fiscal and the next have been slashed by 9.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Similarly, for BSE Midcap, earnings for FY17 and FY18 have been downgraded by 24.37% and 14.9%, respectively.

According to Macquarie, mid-cap earnings have chased liquidity rather than the other way around. “Consensus FY18 earnings growth expectations have been cut from 18% at the start of the year to only 8% after subdued Q1 results. However, the bulk of the cuts have been for export-related sectors and PSU banks and, thus, do not reflect a broad-based slowdown. Consensus earnings growth in the Nifty Midcap is equally robust at 28%. We believe this is possible only if there is a broad-based economic recovery with engines other than consumption also starting to fire,” it said in a report on 15 September.