Market Live: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 9,900, Shoppers Stop shares up 8%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Friday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened over 100 points higher on Monday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar. The shares of ONGC, Tata Steel, Adani Ports rose, whereas the shares of Tata Motors fell.

Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 145.51 points, or 0.46%, at 31,737.54, while the Nifty 50 rose 45.80 points, or 0.46%, to 9,934.50.

■ 9.20am: Shoppers Stop Ltd rose 8% to Rs574.25, while Future Consumer Ltd gained 3%, Future Enterprises Ltd 2.5%, Future Retail Ltd 4.2%. Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd Thursday announced the Rs655 crore acquisition of HyperCity Retail India Ltd owned by K Raheja Corp. Future Retail owns Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Heritage stores and online furniture store Fabfurnish.com, while HyperCity Retail, a subsidiary of Shoppers Stop Ltd, operates HyperCity large format stores.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 65.20 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.22 against the dollar, down 0.12% from its Thursday’s close of 65.14

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.731%, compared to its previous close of 6.729%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading lower ahead of US jobs data. Philippines peso was down 0.23%, Malaysian ringgit 0.18%, Indonesian rupiah 0.15%, Singapore dollar 0.12%, Thai Baht 0.12%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%. However, China renminbi was up 0.12%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.943, down 0.02% from its previous close of 93.961.