Future Supply Chain IPO sees 8% subscription so far on Day 1

Future Supply Chain IPO has set a price band of Rs660-664 per share and will close on 8 December. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) witnessed 8% subscription so far on the first day of share sale on Wednesday, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 12.30pm, the IPO received bids for 519,134 shares against the total issue size of 6,849,200 shares, according to NSE data.

The IPO of the logistics arm of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has set a price band of Rs660-664 per share and will close on 8 December. The third party logistics (3PL) company aims to raise Rs650 crore through the sale. Analysts said that the issue is fairly priced.

Parent Future Enterprises Ltd and special situations fund SSG Capital will collectively sell 9.78 million shares. The offer will see a total stake dilution of 24.43%.

The company will not receive any funds raised from the issue. The object of the issue is to achieve benefits of listing and enhance company’s visibility and brand image along with providing liquidity to its shareholders.