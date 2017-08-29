Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; Bajaj Finance, SBI in news

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

US stocks end lower; Asian markets follow suit

The Dow Jones industrial average closed lower. Shares of oil refinery companies rose after Tropical Storm Harvey forced refineries in Houston to shut down.

Asian shares fell in early Tuesday trade as investors turned to safe-haven assets and US futures opened lower after North Korea fired a missile.

NSE adds Bajaj Finance, HPCL, UPL Ltd to Nifty 50, removes 4 stocks

National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) benchmark Nifty 50 index has made a few changes in its constituents, effective from 29 September.

Three stocks will be added to the index replacing four constituents. Three firms—Tata Power, ACC Ltd and Bank of Baroda (BoB)—and shares of Tata Motors that carry differential voting rights (DVRs) will be dropped from the Nifty 50 index and will be replaced by Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and UPL Ltd.

SBI gears up for expected surge in affordable housing loan demand

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is gearing up to meet an expected rise in demand for affordable home loans across India by deploying additional resources and rolling out a quick approval process, reports Mint.

Trai paper seeks to sweeten spectrum auction bidding

India’s telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, has started discussions to address issues that prevented telecom operators from bidding aggressively in last year’s spectrum auction and blew a hole in government revenues.

Reliance Capital shareholders to get 1:1 stock of home finance arm

Reliance Capital said its shareholders will get a free share of Reliance Home Finance (RHF) for each RCap stock held as on 6 September.

IndiGo to look at GE engines for A320 neo planes: Aditya Ghosh

IndiGo will also look at GE engines for its planned 280 A320 neo planes, its president Aditya Ghosh said, amid the airline grounding some of its neo fleet due to the Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

Investors file class action suit against Dr. Reddy’s in US court

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said that some investors had filed a class action lawsuit against the drug maker in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging violation of US federal securities laws.

RBI introduces Rs200 note, but ATMs will not dispense it yet

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is issuing Rs200 denomination currency notes of the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series. Select counters of RBI offices and banks will issue these notes, but it will be some time before you can get these notes from an automated teller machine (ATM).