 Reliance Communications shares slump 9% on Q2 loss - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Nov 13 2017. 09 54 AM IST

Reliance Communications shares slump 9% on Q2 loss

Reliance Communications (RCom) shares fall more than 9% in early trade after the company reported a loss in the September quarter
Swati Bhat
Reliance Communications reported a loss after tax of Rs2,709 crore in the July-September quarter. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Reliance Communications reported a loss after tax of Rs2,709 crore in the July-September quarter. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Reliance Communications Ltd shares fell more than 9% in early trade on Monday after the company reported a loss in the September quarter.

Shares in the company were trading at Rs12.80 by 9.29am, down 9.3%. They dropped to a low of Rs12.75 apiece earlier in the session.

Reliance Communications reported a loss after tax of Rs2,709 crore in the July-September quarter versus a profit of Rs62 crore in the same period a year ago. Reuters

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.

First Published: Mon, Nov 13 2017. 09 51 AM IST
Topics: Reliance Communications Reliance Communications shares September quarter Q2 results loss

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share