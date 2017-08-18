Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; PNB, HDFC Bank, Infosys in news

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

US markets end lower; Asian equities open on negative note

US equities fell on Thursday on concerns President Trump’s recent controversies will make it less likely for Congress to work with him to pass business-friendly legislation.

Asia markets were pressured in early Friday trade after investors on Wall Street sold off on growing uncertainty over the Trump administration’s ability to follow through on its economic policies.

PNB, HDFC Bank cut interest rate on savings account by 50 bps to 3.5%

Two leading lenders Punjab National Bank (PNB) and HDFC Bank slashed interest rate on savings bank accounts by 50 basis points to 3.5% on deposits up to Rs50 lakh.

Axis Bank launches home loan product with EMI waivers for disciplined borrowers

In a bid to expand its customer base in the affordable housing segment, Axis Bank launched a new product wherein disciplined borrowers will be eligible for waivers of 12 instalments on loans of up to Rs30 lakh.

Infosys to consider share buyback proposal at 19 August meet

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest software services exporter, has said it will consider a proposal for buyback of its equity shares at its meeting to be held on 19 August.

Maruti rolls out sporty ‘Ciaz S’ at Rs9.39 lakh

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched a sporty version of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz with petrol variant tagged at Rs9.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Read more

Suven Life Sciences gets product patents for neurodegenerative drug

Suven Life Sciences has been granted a patent each by Europe, Japan and New Zealand for a drug used in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Govt extends deadline for filing GST returns for some businesses

The government extended the deadline for businesses to file their goods and services tax (GST) returns for July, the first month since implementation of the indirect tax, in cases where credit for taxes paid under the previous indirect tax system is being claimed.