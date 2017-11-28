Best health plans for you

How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle with the plan your agent sells or are happy knowing you have bought the cheapest plan, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a ready comparison, we designed Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here: http://www.livemint.com/mediratings. For family floater plans, there are three sum insureds (Rs10 lakh, Rs20 lakh and Rs50 lakh) and two age categories—eldest insured is 30 or 45 years old. For individual plans, the sum assured are Rs10 lakh, Rs20 lakh and Rs50 lakh. The ages are 30, 45, 60 and 75 years.