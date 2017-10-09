Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.753%, compared to its previous close of 6.757%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against the US dollar in opening trade tracking gains in Asian currencies market.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.34 against the dollar, up 0.05% from its Friday’s close of 65.37. The rupee opened at 65.40 a dollar.

The BSE benchmark index rose 0.34%, or 109.65 points, to 31,923.84. So far this year, the Sensex has gained over 19.5%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.753%, compared to its previous close of 6.757%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $5.26 billion and $20.82 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. China offshore spot was up 0.35%, China renminbi 0.24%, Thai baht 0.18%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%, Singapore dollar 0.11%, Taiwan dollar 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.742, down 0.06% from its previous close of 93.80.